IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #5 John Gallagher Exclusive Variant Cov
Artist John Gallagher continues
gracing the Transformers series with variant covers, this time featuring your choice of Grimlock reporting for a rumble in either robot or dinosaur mode with Swoop on air support in limited runs of issue #5. Secure your copies from Sad Lemon Comics
*or*7 Ate 9 Comics
*then let us know what you think of the attached artwork on the 2005 boards!
