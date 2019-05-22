Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:13 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,908
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #5 John Gallagher Exclusive Variant Cov


Artist John Gallagher continues gracing the Transformers series with variant covers, this time featuring your choice of Grimlock reporting for a rumble in either robot or dinosaur mode with Swoop on air support in limited runs of issue #5. Secure your copies from Sad Lemon Comics*or*7 Ate 9 Comics*then let us know what you think of the attached artwork on the 2005 boards!

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #5 John Gallagher Exclusive Variant Covers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



