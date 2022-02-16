The official*Transformers YouTube channel
*have started uploading episodes of*Transformers Prime Season 2 for streaming. Some days ago, they uploaded the first 2 episodes of Transformers Prime season 2: “Orion Pax, Part 1” and “Orion Pax, Part 2”, and today we have “Orion Pax, Part 3” available to watch for free. It’s good to notice that the playlist indicates 8 videos, but 5 of them are still not available for viewing yet. Could this mean that the rest of Season 2 episodes may be available over the weeks? It’s strange there’s no sign of any season 1 episodes, but we hope » Continue Reading.
