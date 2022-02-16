Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Prime Season 2 Episodes Available For Streaming Via Transformers YouTube
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,878
Transformers Prime Season 2 Episodes Available For Streaming Via Transformers YouTube


The official*Transformers YouTube channel*have started uploading episodes of*Transformers Prime Season 2 for streaming. Some days ago, they uploaded the first 2 episodes of Transformers Prime season 2: “Orion Pax, Part 1” and “Orion Pax, Part 2”, and today we have “Orion Pax, Part 3” available to watch for free. It’s good to notice that the playlist indicates 8 videos, but 5 of them are still not available for viewing yet. Could this mean that the rest of Season 2 episodes may be available over the weeks? It’s strange there’s no sign of any season 1 episodes, but we hope &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Prime Season 2 Episodes Available For Streaming Via Transformers YouTube Channel appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 - lot of 4 - Insecticons Jump Starter Hasbro 1984 vintage
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Fuzors Air Hammer With Instructions
Transformers
Kenner Transformers Beast Wars Transmetal Airazor 1999 Complete With Instruction
Transformers
Funko Pop NBA Basketball Legends Nets Julius Erving Action Figure New
Transformers
Transformers masterpiece mp-13 soundwave
Transformers
Playskool Heroes Transformers Rescue Bots Knight Watch Bumblebee
Transformers
Original G1 Transformers Pretender SKY HIGH HELMET part Nice!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:20 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.