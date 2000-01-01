Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:49 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Post your questions for the Transformers design team
I will be chatting with the Hasbro design team on Thursday, feel free to post any questions you may have about the recent toy reveals, the Netflix TV show or anything else of relevance.

Questions like are you going to do a toy of a character not yet announced will not be considered as they will not comment on things not yet announced.
Thanks.
Old Today, 10:04 PM   #2
Tonestar
Re: Post your questions for the Transformers design team
Is Hasbro ever going to finish making the Targetmasters like :
Needlenose, Point Blank, Sureshot, Quick Mix and Landfill.
Thanks.
Old Today, 10:07 PM   #3
RNSrobot
Re: Post your questions for the Transformers design team
NEEDLENOSE OR DEATH
Old Today, 10:08 PM   #4
delrue
Re: Post your questions for the Transformers design team
Old Today, 10:19 PM   #5
wrx78
Re: Post your questions for the Transformers design team
Are they aware when one of their designs is super popular ans demand far exceeds supply?

Also more for marketing, do they keep tabs on what needs a 2nd or 3rd production run?
