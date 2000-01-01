Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,391

Post your questions for the Transformers design team I will be chatting with the Hasbro design team on Thursday, feel free to post any questions you may have about the recent toy reveals, the Netflix TV show or anything else of relevance.



Questions like are you going to do a toy of a character not yet announced will not be considered as they will not comment on things not yet announced.

Thanks.





