Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Toy Dojo Newsletter for May 2017
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:41 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,685
Toy Dojo Newsletter for May 2017
Weve received an update from our friends at Toy Dojo! Check out the highlights of their latest newsletter below, and read on for the full update! Greetings Dojo Delegates and Toy Aficionados, Happy nearly summer to everyone who has been enduring this seemingly never-ending spring! This is the time of year where we start preparing for the busy convention season here at Toy Dojo. Road Trips, gas station jerky, and lots of loading and unloading is in our near future. Which conventions and gatherings are you planning this year? While you contemplate warmer weather &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Toy Dojo Newsletter for May 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-9 Rodimus Prime Takara 100% Complete!
Transformers
Transformers Legends LG 10 11 12 Arcee Chromia Windblade Takara Tomy Japan
Transformers
G1 Transformers Omega Supreme Instructions And Parts Lot
Transformers
Vintage Transformers figures and accessories lot
Transformers
Transformers Seaspray Inferno Grapple Breacher Maiden Japan TFC Gear War upgrade
Transformers
Transformers Movie Human Alliance Bumblebee Jazz Barricade Ark Playset Lot Sam
Transformers
Transformers Movie Premium Series Optimus Ironhide Ratchet Jazz Bumblebee Best
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:31 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.