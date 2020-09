Planet X PX-22 Coeus (Fall OF Cybertron Shockwave) Gray Prototype

Third Party company Planet X have surprised us with an update wia their Facebook account revealing*the gray prototype of their PX-22 Coeus (Fall OF Cybertron Shockwave). Planet X continue their Fall Of Cybertron line with an impressive take on Shockwave. The figure features several display options: hands, G1 cannon, Fall Of Cybertron cannon and he will include blast effects that can be used in both robot and alt mode.