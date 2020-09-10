Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Planet X PX-22 Coeus (Fall OF Cybertron Shockwave) Gray Prototype


Third Party company Planet X have surprised us with an update wia their Facebook account revealing*the gray prototype of their PX-22 Coeus (Fall OF Cybertron Shockwave). Planet X continue their Fall Of Cybertron line with an impressive take on Shockwave. The figure features several display options: hands, G1 cannon, Fall Of Cybertron cannon and he will include blast effects that can be used in both robot and alt mode. We are sure fans of Planet X FOC figures will be more than pleased with this announcement. We’ll be reporting updates as they are available. Price and release date are &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Planet X PX-22 Coeus (Fall OF Cybertron Shockwave) Gray Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



