Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Power of the Primes Punch / Counterpunch with Prima ? new information
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,467
Power of the Primes Punch / Counterpunch with Prima ? new information


Amazon have updated their listing for the upcoming Punch / Counterpunch figure, confirming a few new details. First up, we now know for certain that yes, this is the Power of the Primes representative in the “Prime Wars” celebration releases alongside Blast Off for Combiner Wars and Repugnus for Titans Return. Second, we know that he is coming with a new Prime Master – Prima Prime, aka the Prime Master incarnation of Primus’ first creation, Prima. Other details include confirmation that the figure can shift between Autobot and Decepticon modes, and that this takes nine steps, and depending on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Power of the Primes Punch / Counterpunch with Prima – new information appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Fans Toys Insecticon 3 MISB Forager Grenadier Mercenary FT 12 13 14
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetal Megatron Takara MIB
Transformers
Transformers Unique Toys Ragnaros M-02 Gah?ranka Swindle Bruticus MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformer Blurr with box. Nice item!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:31 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.