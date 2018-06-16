|
Power of the Primes Punch / Counterpunch with Prima ? new information
Amazon have updated their listing for the upcoming Punch / Counterpunch figure
, confirming a few new details. First up, we now know for certain that yes, this is the Power of the Primes representative in the “Prime Wars” celebration releases alongside Blast Off for Combiner Wars and Repugnus for Titans Return. Second, we know that he is coming with a new Prime Master – Prima Prime, aka the Prime Master incarnation of Primus’ first creation, Prima. Other details include confirmation that the figure can shift between Autobot and Decepticon modes, and that this takes nine steps, and depending on » Continue Reading.
The post Power of the Primes Punch / Counterpunch with Prima – new information
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.