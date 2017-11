Xtreme987 Canadian Slag Join Date: Nov 2013 Location: Tilbury, Ontario Posts: 3,437

Rollback on TLK Leaders @ walmart.ca



https://www.walmart.ca/en/toys/actio...st&orderBy=ASC Didn't notice this yesterday but now TLK Leader figures are on rollback @ walmart for $54.86.Looks like TLK Deluxe figures are also on rollback for $22.86.Also Titans Return Deluxes are on rollback as well for $14.92.