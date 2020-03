Transformers Netflix?s War For Cybertron Siege Scrapface, Hound, Hotlink & Decepticon

We can share for you a good set of new stock images of the upcoming Transformers Netflix's War For Cybertron Scrapface, Hound, Hotlink & Decepticon Mirage. We have good clear images of these figures inspired by the new War For Cybertron Siege cartoon that will debut in Netflix this year. All figures got a new deco with lots of details and we have a closer look at Hotlink's Battlemaster partners Heatstroke and Heartburn.