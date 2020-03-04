Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,441

Transformers Earthrise Leader Class Doubledealer Additional Stock Images





2005 Boards member*Jtprime17*is giving us the heads up about some new additional stock images of the new*Transformers Earthrise Leader Class Doubledealer*via TFSource, Robot Kingdom, 2005 Boards member*Jtprime17*is giving us the heads up about some new additional stock images of the new*Transformers Earthrise Leader Class Doubledealer*via Dorkside Toys. Click on the bar to check the new images, including packaging and Doubledealer’s base mode. We are sure this figure will really please your optics. Interested in adding Doubledealer into your collection? Grab yours via the our sponsors’ pre-order links below. Then click on the discussion link below and share your impressions in our boards. Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca