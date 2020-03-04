|
Transformers Earthrise Leader Class Doubledealer Additional Stock Images
2005 Boards member*Jtprime17*is giving us the heads up about some new additional stock images of the new*Transformers Earthrise Leader Class Doubledealer*via Dorkside Toys.
Click on the bar to check the new images, including packaging and Doubledealer’s base mode. We are sure this figure will really please your optics. Interested in adding Doubledealer into your collection? Grab yours via the our sponsors’ pre-order links below. Then click on the discussion link below and share your impressions in our boards. Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store
, TFSource
, Robot Kingdom
,
