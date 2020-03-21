|
Transformers Cyberverse Scout Wheeljack In-Package Image
Via Words Apart Instagram
(UK based) we have our first clear*In-Package image of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Scout Wheeljack. This is a new new scout mold and part of the new Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures line. Based on Wheeljack’s design as seen in the Cyberverse cartoon and featuring a “Gravity cannon” gimmick. 2005 Boards member Nevermore had given us the heads up of a small tiny picture of this mold at the Cyberverse display at Toy Fair 2020, but he was taken out mysteriously. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image and then share your impressions with us » Continue Reading.
