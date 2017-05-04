Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Lucas35, we have*Transformers: Till All Are One #10 ITunes Preview
. The story on Cybertron continues and some fan-favorites are coming back: “As Starscream faces down the encroaching machinations of Elita One, he enlists Blast Off to help him bring Bruticus back!” Transformers: Till All Are One #10*Expected Release: May 31, 2017 You can check the pictures after the jump and then join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards.
