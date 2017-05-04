Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Transformers: Till All Are One #10 ITunes Preview


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Lucas35, we have*Transformers: Till All Are One #10 ITunes Preview. The story on Cybertron continues and some fan-favorites are coming back: “As Starscream faces down the encroaching machinations of Elita One, he enlists Blast Off to help him bring Bruticus back!” Transformers: Till All Are One #10*Expected Release: May 31, 2017 You can check the pictures after the jump and then join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards.

The post Transformers: Till All Are One #10 ITunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



