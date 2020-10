GotBot Animated Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,704

Quintesson Judge Update - Attaching the Faces Review



https://youtu.be/FJ5d2ByKnZY This is just a quick tutorial/explanation of how I attach the ER Quintesson Judge's faces. I also explain 2 other methods. It you have struggled or it has taken a long time, it really shouldn't. I hope this helps some folks who have been asking be about how I do it since* the judge's review last week.