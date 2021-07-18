Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Artist Livio Ramondelli to attend TFcon Baltimore 2021


TFcon is very pleased to welcome back*Livio Ramondelli*to TFcon Baltimore 2021.* Transformers fans will recognize his work on IDWs*Transformers: More than Meets the Eye,*Transformers Robots in Disguise,*and the*Transformers Galaxies*series. He will be attending all weekend while offering prints and commissions to attendees. Livio Ramondelli is presented by*The Chosen Prime. Tickets are on sale now at*https://www.tfcon.com/tickets

The post Transformers Artist Livio Ramondelli to attend TFcon Baltimore 2021 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



