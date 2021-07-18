|
Transformers Artist Livio Ramondelli to attend TFcon Baltimore 2021
TFcon is very pleased to welcome back*Livio Ramondelli*to TFcon Baltimore 2021
.* Transformers fans will recognize his work on IDWs*Transformers: More than Meets the Eye,*Transformers Robots in Disguise,*and the*Transformers Galaxies*series. He will be attending all weekend while offering prints and commissions to attendees. Livio Ramondelli is presented by*The Chosen Prime
. Tickets are on sale now at*https://www.tfcon.com/tickets
The post Transformers Artist Livio Ramondelli to attend TFcon Baltimore 2021
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca