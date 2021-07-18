Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,842

Transformers: Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 4 Found At US Retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards member Fc203 for*giving us the heads up that the new*Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 4*has been found at US retail. These little figures sure took their time to surface at US stores and sometimes they are hard to track, but they finally were spotted at Target stores some weeks ago. The Tiny Turbo changers figures are packed in blind bags, but theres a code embossed on the bottoms of the bag near the Hasbro logo. The code starts with a letter of the alphabet and its this letter that tells you who is inside. You



