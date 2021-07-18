Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 4 Found At US Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,842
Transformers: Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 4 Found At US Retail


Thanks to 2005 Boards member Fc203 for*giving us the heads up that the new*Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 4*has been found at US retail. These little figures sure took their time to surface at US stores and sometimes they are hard to track, but they finally were spotted at Target stores some weeks ago. The Tiny Turbo changers figures are packed in blind bags, but theres a code embossed on the bottoms of the bag near the Hasbro logo. The code starts with a letter of the alphabet and its this letter that tells you who is inside. You &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 4 Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers SDCC METROPLEX generations titan + SIXGUN siege Lot MINT Chrome
Transformers
Transformers "Revenge of the Fallen" Power Bots MEGATRON - New in the Box -RARE!
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers, Alternators, 15 MISB lot
Transformers
Grimlock & Optimus Statue Transformers: Age of Extinction(NO MOVIE, STATUE ONLY)
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Autobot Brawn
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Autobot Afterburner (Complete)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:32 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.