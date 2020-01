Transformers Earthrise Voyager Starscream New Stock Images

Via Amazon.jp *we can share for you some new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Earthrise Voyager Starscream. This is a new Voyager Starscream mold, but collectors will sure notice that he’s got a lot of inspiration from the old Deluxe Classics/Generations Starscream figure. The new size sure brings us a better articulation range and more detail. A very great rendition of the classic G1 cartoon Starscream. This figure can be pre-ordered via Amazon.jp for ?4,123 ($37.45 approximately) and it’s scheduled for release in*June 30, 2020. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then share your impressions » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Earthrise Voyager Starscream New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM