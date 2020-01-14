Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Earthrise Voyager Starscream New Stock Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,054
Transformers Earthrise Voyager Starscream New Stock Images


Via Amazon.jp*we can share for you some new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Earthrise Voyager Starscream. This is a new Voyager Starscream mold, but collectors will sure notice that he’s got a lot of inspiration from the old Deluxe Classics/Generations Starscream figure. The new size sure brings us a better articulation range and more detail. A very great rendition of the classic G1 cartoon Starscream. This figure can be pre-ordered via Amazon.jp for ?4,123 ($37.45 approximately) and it’s scheduled for release in*June 30, 2020. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then share your impressions &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Earthrise Voyager Starscream New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers war for cybertron siege Phantom Strike Squadron Skywarp Wfc
Transformers
Set of 5 WST Dinorobots in box (Grimlock, Slag, Sludge, Snarl & Swoop)
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Door Chime
Transformers
Transformers Siege War For Cybertron (WFC) Phantom Strike Squadron Skwarp (MISB)
Transformers
Kup Targetmaster NEAR MINT FIGURE MIB vintage G1 Transformers
Transformers
Transformers 2014 Botcon Pirates vs Knights box set - Scorponok, etc
Transformers
Transformers Siege WFC-S27 PHANTOMSTRIKE SQUADRON SKYWARP Amazon Exclusive
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:32 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.