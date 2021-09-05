|
Pinfinity Augmented Reality Transformers Metal Pins Out Now
is out now. Bumblebee and Megatron will lead the charge and other pins such as Optimus Prime and Nemesis Prime can be purchased by becoming a member of Pinfinity’s subscription service. TFW2005 tested out the functionality with both pins. Users can run the Pinfinity app and point the “scanner” to the pins to register the artwork. Once detected, the app will download the data for the pin’s AR assets. A small animation will play along with music and at the end of the animation, the user can download 2 mobile phone wallpapers » Continue Reading.
