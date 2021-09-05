Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Pinfinity Augmented Reality Transformers Metal Pins Out Now
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:02 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,101
Pinfinity Augmented Reality Transformers Metal Pins Out Now


Augmented Reality Transformers Metal Pins by Pinfinity is out now. Bumblebee and Megatron will lead the charge and other pins such as Optimus Prime and Nemesis Prime can be purchased by becoming a member of Pinfinity’s subscription service. TFW2005 tested out the functionality with both pins. Users can run the Pinfinity app and point the “scanner” to the pins to register the artwork. Once detected, the app will download the data for the pin’s AR assets. A small animation will play along with music and at the end of the animation, the user can download 2 mobile phone wallpapers &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Pinfinity Augmented Reality Transformers Metal Pins Out Now appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers and Gobots Lot 1980s Toys Vintage
Transformers
Hasbro Transformer Supreme Starscream 2014 30Th Anniversary Platinum Edition New
Transformers
Hasbro/Takara Transformers Lot of 8 G1 and Transmetals for parts/repair SA-IS
Transformers
Transformers Decepticon Air Commander Starstream Walmart reissue figure figurine
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS KINGDOM WFC-K40 MAXIMAL GRIMLOCK & MIRAGE AMAZON IN-HAND
Transformers
Transformers Fall Of Cybertron Grimlock
Transformers
Transformers Kreon 5 pack MOC 2012 Optimus Prime Megatron Soundwave kre-o + 2
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:00 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.