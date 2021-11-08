|
TFSource News! New X-Transbots Preorders, MMC Assaultus Regenesis, Kingdom Galvatron
TFW2005 friend and sponsor TFSource sent in their latest weekly newsletter. Check out the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing!  
The post TFSource News! New X-Transbots Preorders, MMC Assaultus Regenesis, Kingdom Galvatron and More!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Dickey Beer
the actor that portrayed Boba Fett
in all the action scenes in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi at Star Wars Collectors Expo 2021
on November 7th.