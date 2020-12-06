|
Prime 1 Studio MMTFM-31: Scorponok (Transformers 2007) Statue Official Images & Product Information
Prime 1 Studio have shared a complete gallery of their previously announced
new statue:*MMTFM-31: Scorponok (Transformers 2007) statue. In addition to the extensive, Prime 1 Studio have updated the product information and details of this statue: Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the MMTFM-31: Scorponok from the monumental debut film Transformers, directed by Michael Bay. The tenacity of this Decepticon is unmatched! Scorponok comes to you with its highest point being at 12 inches tall. This blood-thirsty, kill-hungry, nitty-gritty Decepticon stands upon a themed base with real sand to fully bring the atmosphere of the movie to your » Continue Reading.
