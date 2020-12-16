|
Transformers Masterpiece MP-51 Arcee Out In Singapore
Thanks to 2005 Board member*Automorpher we can report our first world sighting of*Transformers Masterpiece MP-51 Arcee in Singapore. The Masterpiece rendition of the G1 fembot was spotted at Takashiyama. We hope this means that other countries may get this new figure and online retailers may ship it soon. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Masterpiece MP-51 Arcee Out In Singapore
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca