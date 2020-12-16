Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,866

Transformers Masterpiece MP-51 Arcee Out In Singapore



Thanks to 2005 Board member*Automorpher we can report our first world sighting of*Transformers Masterpiece MP-51 Arcee in Singapore. The Masterpiece rendition of the G1 fembot was spotted at Takashiyama. We hope this means that other countries may get this new figure and online retailers may ship it soon. Happy hunting!



