Official Transformers Cyberverse Christmas Stop-Motion Video
Christmas is coming closer and the official Transformers social media channels
account have uploaded a very nice and fun*Transformers Cyberverse Christmas Stop-Motion Video. The Autobots are getting ready for Christmas, but Megatron and his Decepticons are not happy about that. What could possibly go wrong? Watch the video after the break and a selection of screencaps. Then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!
