Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Repugnus Revenge 4-Pack In-Hand Images


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*analogue*for sharing in our boards new in-hand images of the new*Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Repugnus Revenge 4-Pack. This pack surprised us when it was found at US retail*a few days ago. We only had known of a listing for this item while back in February, but with no images at that moment. This pack consists of a green redeco of the Cyberverse 1-Step Changer Repugnus mold and 3 more tiny transforming Repugnus figurines, all labeled as evil Decepticons. Each figurine is exactly the same but each one comes in a different color (green, red &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Repugnus Revenge 4-Pack In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



