Transformers: Robots In Disguise ? Season 3: Combiner Force Episode 1 Official Clips


Cartoon Network has posted a couple of clips from the 1st Episode (“King Of The Hill“) of*Transformers: Robots In Disguise – Season 3: Combiner Force. The clips feature Sideswipe and Strongarm traveling to a secret Nuclear Waste Disposal site only to be confronted by a paranoid alien hunter. Transformers: Robots In Disguise &#124; Road-Hog &#124; Cartoon Network Strongarm and Sideswipe travel to a nuclear waste field to confront the Decepticons and find a surprise guest! Transformers: Robots In Disguise &#124; Desperate Measures &#124; Cartoon Network Strongarm and Sideswipe try to convince a crazy old man to evacuate from dangerous &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Robots In Disguise – Season 3: Combiner Force Episode 1 Official Clips appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



