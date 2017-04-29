As we mentioned earlier
, Toys”R”Us Malaysia will join the promotional campaign for the*Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline. Their release date was today (04/29/2017) and 2005 Boards Member*[Wing_Saber-X] was there to see what’s up. Wave 1 – Deluxe Class, Armor Up Turbo Changers, 1- Step Turbo Changers and Titan Changers were all present. Contest entry to win a Limited Edition Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet was also available. Additionally, Asia Exclusive Shadow Spark Optimus Prime was also on sale priced at*RM399 (approx. US$ 90). Check out the images, after the jump.
The post Malaysian Promotional Campaign For Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...