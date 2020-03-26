|
Newage Toys Legends Scaled H13D Hodur (Black Starscream) Images
Via Newage Facebook
*we have images of the next Newage’s*H13 Lucifer/G1 Starscream redeco: Legends Scaled H13D Hodur (Black Starscream). Newage Legends scaled Seeker mold proved to be a great alternative in such small scale. Now, following their classic G1 and Coneheads repaints, they offer a gold and black redeco based on the E-Hobby exclusive G1 Black Starscream from 2001. The figure will include the*special coronation parts that came with the*H13T Lucifer*version.*As with other Newage Seekers, Hodur will include a*platform that can attach 3 kinds of adapters for flying poses, and 2 reinforcement parts that can be used to connect each » Continue Reading.
The post Newage Toys Legends Scaled H13D Hodur (Black Starscream) Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca