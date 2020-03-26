Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Newage Toys Legends Scaled H13D Hodur (Black Starscream) Images


Via Newage Facebook we have images of the next Newage's H13 Lucifer/G1 Starscream redeco: Legends Scaled H13D Hodur (Black Starscream). Newage Legends scaled Seeker mold proved to be a great alternative in such small scale. Now, following their classic G1 and Coneheads repaints, they offer a gold and black redeco based on the E-Hobby exclusive G1 Black Starscream from 2001. The figure will include the special coronation parts that came with the H13T Lucifer version. As with other Newage Seekers, Hodur will include a platform that can attach 3 kinds of adapters for flying poses, and 2 reinforcement parts that can be used to connect each

The post Newage Toys Legends Scaled H13D Hodur (Black Starscream) Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



