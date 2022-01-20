Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Confirmed: IDW to Lose Transformers & GI Joe License at End of 2022


Coming to us from Hollywood Reporter we have official confirmation that, as had been rumored last year, IDW will indeed be losing both the Transformers and GI Joe licenses at the end of 2022. As said on the Reporter: "The company still has a year's worth of stories planned, including a celebration of Joe's 40th anniversary. The moves comes in the wake of The Hollywood Reporter reporting in December that Skybound, the imprint run by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, was in talks to pick up*the license from Hasbro, the Rhode Island-based toy and media corporation.

The post Confirmed: IDW to Lose Transformers & GI Joe License at End of 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Baryonyx
Re: Confirmed: IDW to Lose Transformers & GI Joe License at End of 2022
Skybound is a bad choice, in my opinion.
