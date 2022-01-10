IDW Media Holdings, parent company of Transformers
, Beast Wars and Wreckers ? Tread & Circuits
comics home IDW Publishing, released fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results detailing a 4Q21 revenue net loss of $0.7 million compared to a net loss of $2.0 million in 4Q20 & a FY 2021 consolidated revenue decrease to $32.4 million from $38.2 million in FY 2020. IDW Publishing’s 4Q21 revenue increased to $6.9 million from $6.8 million in 3Q21, while its full FY 2021 revenue increased 6% to $25.3 million from $23.9 million in FY 2020. Munch the numbers metal for yourself » Continue Reading.
