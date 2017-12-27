Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Imaginarium Art Megatron Teaser Image


Via Imaginarium Art On Facebook*we have our first teaser image of their take on G1 Megatron. Imaginarium Art had announced statues for Optimus Prime and Megatron, and now we finally have a look at the torso of the ruthless Decepticon Leader ready to shoot his iconic fusion cannon. The new stylized design looks great and still recognizable as the G1 character. No available information on price or release date yet. You can check the mirrored teaser image on this news post after the jump and then sound off at the 2005 Boards!

