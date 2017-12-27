Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,459
Figure King #239 Scans: Power Of The Primes, Infobar Optimus Prime, Transformers & Do


Via*Loopaza MegaStore*on Facebook we have scans of the recent Japanese*Figure King #239 magazine. This issue brought us images of the POTP*Leader Class Optimus Prime and Rodimus Prime, Jazz, Slash, Beachcomber, Windcharger and the Prime Masters*that*will kick off in Japan in coming May. From what we can see from the images the Japanese releases are exactly the same as Hasbro’s US versions. Would this have to do something with the rumors that Takara-Tomy will be globally unifying their brand in 2018? A lot to speculate here.** We also get some images of the Infobar Optimus Prime (now &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Figure King #239 Scans: Power Of The Primes, Infobar Optimus Prime, Transformers & Downtown no Gaki no Tsukai ya Arahende!! Crossover And More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



