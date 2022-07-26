TFcon is very happy to welcome Paul Eiding the voices of Perceptor and Quintesson in Transformers Generation 1 to TFcon Chicago 2022
. He is also well known as Colonel Roy Campbell in the Metal Gear Solid video game franchise. Paul will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of America?s Largest Fan-Run Transformers Convention. Paul Eiding is presented by The Chosen Prime
. Tickets are available at https://www.tfcon.com
