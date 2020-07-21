|
IDW Publishing: President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Chris Ryall Departing
Chris Ryall
, who during a long IDW career and rich association with Transformers
held the titles of Editor-in-Chief, President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer, is transitioning away from those last three most recent roles
to launch a new publishing venture. Change is often hard, and I will miss this extended family I have worked with for more than 15 years. In the past year alone, we brought on some amazing hires, expanded the scope of many of the departments, and re-focused the foundation of the business to best support the integrated multi-media company that IDW has become. » Continue Reading.
