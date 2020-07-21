Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDW Publishing: President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Chris Ryall Departing


Chris Ryall, who during a long IDW career and rich association with Transformers held the titles of Editor-in-Chief, President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer, is transitioning away from those last three most recent roles to launch a new publishing venture. Change is often hard, and I will miss this extended family I have worked with for more than 15 years. In the past year alone, we brought on some amazing hires, expanded the scope of many of the departments, and re-focused the foundation of the business to best support the integrated multi-media company that IDW has become.

The post IDW Publishing: President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Chris Ryall Departing to Launch New Publishing Venture appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



