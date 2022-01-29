Third party company Newage Toys, via their Facebook account
, have shared images of the color prototype of their new*H43 Tyr (Legends Scale Cyclonus). This is an impressive mold for the competitive Legends scale market.*The robot mode stands 12.1 cm tall featuring a great range of poseability and a nice finishing. It comes with 2 different guns and a pair of extra hands. According to the information shared, Newage have updated the face sculpt. See all the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
The post Newage Toys H43 Tyr (Legends Scale Cyclonus) Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...