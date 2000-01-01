Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:57 PM
FreightTrain
Generation 1
FreightTrain's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2018
Location: Nanaimo
Posts: 48
9 dollar G1 Hotrod...
If you are so inclined....

https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo.../6000198283358
Amazing... A boobie trap that actually catches boobies!
FreightTrain is online now
Today, 12:24 AM
Ned1701
Armada
Ned1701's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: Ontario Canada
Posts: 631
Re: 9 dollar G1 Hotrod...
The price is back up to $45.94. Also never trust the 3rd party walmart sellers and scalpers. They can bait and switch with prices and Walmart does nothing about it.
Ned1701 is offline
