Transformers Beast Machines story editor Bob Skir to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2019

TFcon is very happy to welcome Transformers writer Robert N. Skir to TFcon Los Angeles 2019. He is know to fans as the Story Editor and Head Writer for the Transformers TV series Beast Machines, in his words perhaps the most polarizing series in Transformers history. Bob will be will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph sessions with the attendees of the world's largest fan-run Transformers convention. Bob Skir is presented by* The Chosen Prime .