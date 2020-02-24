Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Jada Toys Transformers Nano Hollywood Rides: 3-Pack Wave 2 Pre-Order Now Open
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,032
Jada Toys Transformers Nano Hollywood Rides: 3-Pack Wave 2 Pre-Order Now Open


We bring you a Jada Toys update on a product first revealed during our Toy Fair New York 2020 coverage, as site sponsor Entertainment Earth opens pre-orders for the $7.99 wave 2 3-pack of Nano Hollywood Rides G1 Starscream, Bumblebee and Optimus Prime. Each die-cast metal collectible vehicle measures about 1 2/3-inches long with rolling wheels. Secure your set here, stay tuned for expected pre-orders to open soon from our other site sponsors, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store, TFSource, Robot Kingdom, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Jada Toys Transformers Nano Hollywood Rides: 3-Pack Wave 2 Pre-Order Now Open appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Deluxe Class QUICKSLINGER
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Vintage Original 1985 Poster
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMERS 1984 CONSTRUCTICON BONECRUSHER ON SEALED CARD
Transformers
HASBRO Transformers STUDIO SERIES IRONHIDE 14 NEW
Transformers
Transformers Amazon Exclusive Phantom Strike Set - MISB Skywarp
Transformers
Revoltech Eva 02 Getter Go Black Movie Optimus Prime GaiKing lot Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:14 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.