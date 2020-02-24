|
Jada Toys Transformers Nano Hollywood Rides: 3-Pack Wave 2 Pre-Order Now Open
We bring you a Jada Toys update on a product first revealed during our Toy Fair New York 2020 coverage
, as site sponsor Entertainment Earth opens pre-orders for the $7.99 wave 2 3-pack of Nano Hollywood Rides G1 Starscream, Bumblebee and Optimus Prime. Each die-cast metal collectible vehicle measures about 1 2/3-inches long with rolling wheels.
