Transformers: Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2 Found At US Retail
Thanks to 2005 Boards member Jason Blue Boost for*giving us the heads up that the new*Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2*has been found at US retail. These little figures sure took their time to surface at US stores, but they were finally spotted at Target in Norridge, Illinois. The Tiny Turbo changers figures are packed in blind bags, but theres a code embossed on the bottoms of the bag near the Hasbro logo. The code starts with a letter of the alphabet and its this letter that tells you who is inside. You can find an identification code list*
