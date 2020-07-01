Today, 04:01 PM #1 Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,032 Transformers: Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2 Found At US Retail





Thanks to 2005 Boards member Jason Blue Boost for*giving us the heads up that the new*Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2*has been found at US retail. These little figures sure took their time to surface at US stores, but they were finally spotted at Target in Norridge, Illinois. The Tiny Turbo changers figures are packed in blind bags, but theres a code embossed on the bottoms of the bag near the Hasbro logo. The code starts with a letter of the alphabet and its this letter that tells you who is inside. You can find an identification code list* Thanks to 2005 Boards member Jason Blue Boost for*giving us the heads up that the new*Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2*has been found at US retail. These little figures sure took their time to surface at US stores, but they were finally spotted at Target in Norridge, Illinois. The Tiny Turbo changers figures are packed in blind bags, but theres a code embossed on the bottoms of the bag near the Hasbro logo. The code starts with a letter of the alphabet and its this letter that tells you who is inside. You can find an identification code list*





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

