Transformers Figure Subscription Service (TFSS) 5.0 finally Arriving



Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member SeiberBirdR for sharing pictures of the first figures from the*Transformers Figure Subscription Service (TFSS) 5.0 that are finally distributed to all suscriptors. Fractyl, Scorpornok, Lifeline and Quickslinger are on this first set. You can check the pictures after the jump, and join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards.



Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member SeiberBirdR for sharing pictures of the first figures from the*Transformers Figure Subscription Service (TFSS) 5.0 that are finally distributed to all suscriptors. Fractyl, Scorpornok, Lifeline and Quickslinger are on this first set. You can check the pictures after the jump, and join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards.

