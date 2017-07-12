|
Transformers: The Last Knight Limited Edition Score 2-CD Set At La La Land Records
Thanks to 2005 Boards member Pie125, we have a report for*Transformers: The Last Knight: Limited Edition 2-CD Set At La La Land Records. The great score of The Last Knight will be available as a 3000-unit limited edition via La La Land Records
*for*$24.98. The pre-order is open and it starts shipping on July 25. Here’s a brief description of the product: La-La Land Records and Paramount Pictures present the limited edition 2-CD SET of acclaimed composer Steve Jablonskys (TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION, ENDERS GAME) original motion picture score to the big-screen blockbuster*TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT, starring Mark Wahlberg, Josh » Continue Reading.
