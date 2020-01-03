|
Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1513
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1513 Hi, Here is a quick update from www.robotkingdom.com
. Happy New Year! #1 Hot Items IRONTRANS IR-V01. Photos Updated! Preorder. Available in mid Jan 2020. US148.90 IRONTRANS IR-V01. Preorder. Available in 1st Quarter 2020.
Civil Warriors General Grant War Within OP. Photos » Continue Reading.
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.