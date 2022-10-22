TFcon
Chicago 2022 is under way this weekend and the crew over there were kind enough to send through the 3rd Party Panel slides in full! Read on to check out all that was shown from the various companies. Make sure to hit the Third Party Discussion Forum
to talk about each project! Panel Slides Overview Half the Battle Toys Nanobotz Toughluck (Huffer) Tirelift (Wheeljack) Niceguy (Gears) Daydream (Mirage) Justice (Prowl) Blueblood (Bluestreak) Littlered (Cliffjumper) Littleyellow (Bumblebee) Optimumpunch (Optimus Prime) Zerocool (Nemesis Prime) Feelingblue (Rumble) Seeingred (Frenzy) Oriole (Buzzsaw) Cardinal (Laserbeak) Savage (Ravage) Soundbox (Soundwave) Iontheprize » Continue Reading.
