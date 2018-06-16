Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Hasbro Applies For BotCon Convention Trademark


Transformers At The Moon is informing*TF fans that Hasbro has applied for the BotCon trademark. The application, which was submitted to the United States Patent And Trademark Office, contains the following short blurb to describe the intention of the trademark: “Tradeshows, conferences, and conventions for entertainment purposes; providing a website featuring information about robot toy shows” Other technical details are as follows: Mark (in words): BOTCON Serial Number: 87958992 Filing Date: Tuesday, 12th of June 2018 Status: New application will be assigned to an examining attorney approximately 3 months after filing date. Status Date: Friday, 15th of June &#187; Continue Reading.

