Transformers At The Moon is informing
*TF fans that Hasbro has applied for the BotCon trademark. The application
, which was submitted to the United States Patent And Trademark Office, contains the following short blurb to describe the intention of the trademark: “Tradeshows, conferences, and conventions for entertainment purposes; providing a website featuring information about robot toy shows” Other technical details are as follows: Mark (in words): BOTCON Serial Number: 87958992 Filing Date: Tuesday, 12th of June 2018 Status: New application will be assigned to an examining attorney approximately 3 months after filing date. Status Date: Friday, 15th of June » Continue Reading.
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.