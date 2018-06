Hasbro Applies For BotCon Convention Trademark

Transformers At The Moon is informing *TF fans that Hasbro has applied for the BotCon trademark. The application , which was submitted to the United States Patent And Trademark Office, contains the following short blurb to describe the intention of the trademark: "Tradeshows, conferences, and conventions for entertainment purposes; providing a website featuring information about robot toy shows" Other technical details are as follows: Mark (in words): BOTCON Serial Number: 87958992 Filing Date: Tuesday, 12th of June 2018 Status: New application will be assigned to an examining attorney approximately 3 months after filing date. Status Date: Friday, 15th of June