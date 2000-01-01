Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:18 PM   #1
savagephil
Generation 2
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: toronto
Posts: 159
TOP 5 FIGURES OF YEAR SO FAR
What are your top 5 figures of the year so far?
And when do you see yourself done with collecting?

My top 5

1. Ss 86 grimlock and slag
2. Kingdom Galvatron
3. Kingdom cyclonus
4. Kingdom beast Megatron
5 ss scourge


I personally will be done when I have completed the best representations of g1 and beast wars characters.
These would include characters from masterforce and victory
Beast wars and Japanese bw. And completed movie verse stuff from studio series.

I'm pretty content with stuff from thrilling 30 onward, not sure about recollecting combiners again, but would have to see how they are done. In future I would cherry pick which characters if improved to replace, but not like now trying to secure every character lol
