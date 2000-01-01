Today, 11:18 PM #1 savagephil Generation 2 Join Date: Dec 2012 Location: toronto Posts: 159 TOP 5 FIGURES OF YEAR SO FAR What are your top 5 figures of the year so far?

And when do you see yourself done with collecting?



My top 5



1. Ss 86 grimlock and slag

2. Kingdom Galvatron

3. Kingdom cyclonus

4. Kingdom beast Megatron

5 ss scourge





I personally will be done when I have completed the best representations of g1 and beast wars characters.

These would include characters from masterforce and victory

Beast wars and Japanese bw. And completed movie verse stuff from studio series.



I'm pretty content with stuff from thrilling 30 onward, not sure about recollecting combiners again, but would have to see how they are done. In future I would cherry pick which characters if improved to replace, but not like now trying to secure every character lol

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

