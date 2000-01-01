Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Page 2 of 2
 
Tekkamanraiden
If it's following Hasbros Titan class figures releases he should be next.

Metroplex - Devastator - Fortress Maximus - Tripticon - Omega Supreme??? - Scorponok???
Dangard Ace
If I had to sell then Metroplex and Trypticon would be gone. They're rivals so if I sold one and not the other I'd end up hunting for the one I sold later on. Balance in the force there must be.

Omega vs Devastator
Superion vs Menasor
Defensor vs Bruticus
Metroplex vs Trypticon
Fort Max vs Scorponok
etc etc etc.
bubbacon
Originally Posted by ngnaw View Post
I think the titans class is going to be Predaking
Yeah, also a possibility.
DuG
Quote:
Originally Posted by bubbacon View Post
Yeah, also a possibility.
No its a Fact! Hasbro revealed Dive Bombs wings at NYCC back in October, Titan Class Predaking is being released in the Power of the Primes line.

Personally I would prefer a Titan Scorponok.
ngnaw
Originally Posted by Dangard Ace View Post
If I had to sell then Metroplex and Trypticon would be gone. They're rivals so if I sold one and not the other I'd end up hunting for the one I sold later on. Balance in the force there must be.

Omega vs Devastator
Superion vs Menasor
Defensor vs Bruticus
Metroplex vs Trypticon
Fort Max vs Scorponok
etc etc etc.
Ya that's the way i'm thinking of it... I am missing an Omega for Devastator lol! But the Omega can't be MP sized he's too tall for Hasbro Devy. The Weijiang one will be 23 inches hopefully that means the wings... Devy is 18 inches... The Weijiang one looks good just don't know the price point...
wervenom
Originally Posted by ngnaw View Post
Ya that's the way i'm thinking of it... I am missing an Omega for Devastator lol! But the Omega can't be MP sized he's too tall for Hasbro Devy. The Weijiang one will be 23 inches hopefully that means the wings... Devy is 18 inches... The Weijiang one looks good just don't know the price point...
Aprox 100 to 120 USD shipped IIRC
