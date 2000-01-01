Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:24 PM
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,212
WTB loose/complete ROTF Devastator
Actually, my brother is looking for one for his son, hoping it would arrive before the New Year. PM me with a price if you have one.
Coming soon: rien pantoute.
Today, 08:18 AM
The7thParallel
Animated
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,581
Re: WTB loose/complete ROTF Devastator
All I have is the mini one of legends figures, or else I'd help you out!
