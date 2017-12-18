Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Via Newsarama*we have a look at the*IDW Transformers: Till All Are One Annual 2017 Full Preview for your viewing pleasure. Transformers: Till All Are One Annual will be the closing issue of this series where we will finally see who will take control over Cybertron. Transformers: Till All Are One Annual 2017 Mairghread Scott (w)  Sara Pitre-Durocher (a &#38; c) Elita One, Windblade, and Starscream fight to gain ultimate control of Cybertron! Dark secrets will be revealed in this series finale! FC  48 pages  $7.99 Bullet points: · The shocking finale to the epic Cybertronian saga &#187; Continue Reading.

