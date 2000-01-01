Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page POTP Wave 1 - FOR SALE - below cost (Mississauga Only)
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 05:45 PM   #1
zuffyprime
Metroplex
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 4,667
Thumbs up POTP Wave 1 - FOR SALE - below cost (Mississauga Only)
Hi guys I have the following POTP figs for sale
(only sold as a set)

Cost Price: $90
Selling for: $70 (only as a set- price is firm)
Must be willing to meet up in Mississauga near me


1) MOSC - SWOOP
2) MOSC - DREADWING (or darkwind or whatever he's called)
3) MOC - JAZZ (Sliced bubble, still attached to card, looks brand new, opened, transformed, put back in package, with all paperwork, weapons, fannypack still has twist ties b/c never removed from package)

4)MOC - SLAG (Sliced bubble, still attached to card, looks brand new, opened, transformed, put back in package, with all paperwork, weapons, fannypack still has twist ties b/c never removed from package)


I paid 19.99 + tax for them so:
My cost price was: $90

I'm selling as a set for $70
Which works out to:
jazz $15
slag $15
swoop $20
dreadwing $20
(again, only selling as a set) thx.

Preference given to guys I've done business with before, thx for looking

And happy holidays!
__________________
I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts
I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs
If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks
zuffyprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 08:18 PM   #2
Yonoid
Alternator
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 970
Re: POTP Wave 1 - FOR SALE - below cost (Mississauga Only)
Bump for 5% commission of the transaction
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596

4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541

Looking for:
Energon cubes
Yonoid is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
SCORPONOK Transformers G1 ORIGINAL 1987 Headmaster Decepticon Base 99% Complete!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:15 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.