Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Studio Series Voyager Optimus Prime In-Package Image
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 03:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,407
Transformers: Studio Series Voyager Optimus Prime In-Package Image


Thanks to our very own News staff AzT,*we have our first in-package image of the*Transformers: Studio Series*Optimus Prime. We had reported our first images of Studio Series Optimus Prime, Starscream, Ratchet and Crowbar in our forums. Now, via*Snakas Blog*we have a look at the final packaging of the new mold of Voyager Optimus Prime figure. While it’s a small picture, we can see that the figure comes in a nice windowed box, and we can see figure inside which seems better transformed compared to our first pictures. Are you ready to pick up this new Studio Series figures &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Studio Series Voyager Optimus Prime In-Package Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
SCORPONOK Transformers G1 ORIGINAL 1987 Headmaster Decepticon Base 99% Complete!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:17 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.