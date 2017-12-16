Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: Studio Series Voyager Starscream and ?Radar? (Code Name) listed at Walm


Thanks to our very own 2005 Boards member Nevermore for reporting that the*Transformers: Studio Series Voyager Starscream and “Radar” (Code Name) are listed at Walmart. Studio Series Voyager Class Starscream is listed here*(we saw a small picture of the toy here) and a second item with the code name “Radar” is listed here. We could expect*“Radar”*to*be either Megatron or Brawl. But there’s more, since Nevermore also found the*Studio Series Voyager Class DPCIs for Target which include: an unknown character, “Radar”, and Starscream.* We hope to see the highly expected Studio Series in stock soon. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Studio Series Voyager Starscream and “Radar” (Code Name) listed at Walmart appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



