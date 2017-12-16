Thanks to our very own 2005 Boards member Nevermore for reporting that the*Transformers: Studio Series Voyager Starscream and “Radar” (Code Name) are listed at Walmart. Studio Series Voyager Class Starscream is listed here
*(we saw a small picture of the toy here
) and a second item with the code name “Radar” is listed here
. We could expect*“Radar”*to*be either Megatron or Brawl. But there’s more, since Nevermore also found the*Studio Series Voyager Class DPCIs for Target which include: an unknown character
, “Radar”
, and Starscream
.* We hope to see the highly expected Studio Series in stock soon. » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: Studio Series Voyager Starscream and “Radar” (Code Name) listed at Walmart
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...