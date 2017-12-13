Artist*Ken Christiansen has shared his*Sketches of Combiner Wars Air Raid and Alpha Bravo Packaging Art. The images were shared via Ken*Christiansen’s Facebook account
*and we can appreciate the full and complete body of Air Raid and Alpha Bravo, in the same way Ken had shared his Optimus Prime and Silverbolt sketches previously
. You can check out the mirrored images of this amazing after the jump and then sound off your impressions at the 2005 Boards!
The post Sketches of Combiner Wars Air Raid and Alpha Bravo Packaging Art by Ken Christiansen
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...