And today we bring you a new piece of TLK concept art for you. This time we have the*Transformers: The Last Knight Daytrader. Thanks to artist Wesley Burt on Instagram
, who had previously shared a nice set of sketches for Daytrader’s junker ship
, now brings a very early idea for Daytrader which shows us a very different design compared to what we saw on the film. Wesley Burt comments on Instagram: “Heres another quick alternate Daytrader concept I came up with for TF5 early on, sort of Churchill-esque with suit and pocket watch chain, & based on old » Continue Reading.
