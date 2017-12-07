Transformers: Authentics Bravo Assortment line including Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee and Starscream is now listed on Amazon US. This new listing confirms the fact that United States will also use the title ‘Authentics’ to identify this series of budget market figures which previously appeared in Philippines
. Product description: Transformers Authentics figures feature popular Transformers characters at a 4.5-inch scale. Choose a side and collect other Transformers Authentics figures to stage epic Autobot vs. Decepticon battles (each sold separately. Subject to availability). Transformers Authentics figures bring the exciting conversion play you can come to expect from a Transformers figure. Transformers » Continue Reading.
